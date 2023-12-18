Body recovered from sunken shrimp boat amid search for missing captain, Tampa police say

article

Divers recovered a body that was on board a submerged boat Sunday night while searching for a missing man, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the body was found just before 10:30 p.m.

On Sunday morning, investigators were searching for Curtis Lee Cowling, the captain of a 63 ft boat named "Miss Jordi." Officials say Cowling lived on the boat full time.

Thousands of gallons of diesel fuel leaked into the water from the vessel, which initially prevented dive teams from entering the water.

Pictured: Curtis Lee Cowling. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

The United States Coast Guard is still conducting clean-up efforts, according to officials. Authorities say the spill was successfully contained to the McKay Bay area.

TPD says more information will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.