Captain missing, boat submerged underwater leaks thousands of gallons of fuel: TPD

"Miss Jordi", a 63 ft boat, is underwater and its captain is missing, according to Tampa police.

Early this morning, the Tampa Police Department says it received multiple reports of a shrimp boat being submerged underwater.

Officials say Curtis Lee Cowling, the boat's captain, was last seen on Saturday at 11 p.m. According to TPD, he is now listed as missing and endangered.

Authorities are searching for Cowling at the 2600 block of Causeway Blvd.

The vessel leaked thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into the water, preventing dive teams from entering the water because the situation is being treated as a HAZMAT scene.

Police say the United States Coast Guard is leading the HAZMAT efforts. HCSO is also working with Tampa Police to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, according to the police department.

According to authorities, it is believed that Cowling lives on the boat full time, but investigators don't know if he was on the boat when it went underwater.

Anyone with information regarding Curtis Lee Cowling is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

The investigation is ongoing.