Bodycam: Volusia County deputy clipped by van while on scene of traffic crash

A Volusia County deputy who was on the scene of a traffic crash was clipped by a passing van, bodycam footage shows.

The video begins with a person appearing to explain to the deputy what happened in the traffic crash.

About eight seconds in, the deputy is knocked to the ground in the middle of the witness speaking.

He then gets up, nearly out of breath before saying "I just got hit by a car."

Moments later, the deputy catches up with the van and conducts a traffic stop.

The driver gets out and is seemingly surprised when the deputy says he hit him.

The driver was issued several citations and the deputy was evaluated and cleared at the hospital.