Boil-water alert issued for city of Tampa and some Hillsborough residents after crew damages water main

The city of Tampa is warning residents to boil water before using it after a water main was damaged at the city's primary treatment plant.

According to the city, an unnamed third-party work crew struck a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility off 30th Street this afternoon, resulting in lower pressure and possible contamination of the drinking water.

Before using water to drink, cook, make ice, or brush teeth, the city says residents should take one of these precautions to disinfect tap water to kill any bacteria or viruses that may have entered the water.

Bring the water to a rolling boil and hold it there for one minute. Aerate the boiled water by pouring it from one container to another several times to improve the "flat" taste left by boiling, then refrigerate for best results.

Use bleach if you cannot boil your water. Add eight drops (about 1/8th teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Use food-grade containers and unscented common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach) instead of eight. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

Use water purification tablets or iodine sold at many sports and camping stores.

You also can buy commercial bottled water for drinking and cooking.

The alert affects those customers who get water from the Tampa Water Department as well as Hillsborough County residents in Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard.

A citywide notice banning irrigation watering is also in effect. The city says residents are required to shut off all automatic irrigation meter and sprinkler systems until further notice.

The view from SkyFOX showed water gushing from a work site near the treatment facility, flowing into the surrounding streets and neighborhood.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the park was closing early due to a lack of water pressure. "We are actively working with the appropriate community contacts and will share additional updates to park operation when available," they tweeted.

The city says more information will be released when they have updates.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.