Boil-water alert issued for Mulberry neighborhood

Officials in Polk County have issued a boil-water notice for nearly 4,000 customers in the Mulberry area.

According to Polk County Utilities, a construction crew caused a water main break Wednesday, possibly contaminating water for some users of the Southwest Region Public Water System.

The precautionary boil-water alert is for residents along and west of Bailey Road, from Shepherd Road to Highway 60. That includes 3,900 utility customers northwest of Mulberry.

As a precaution, officials advise that all water users drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking.

Polk County Utilities is testing the water and will issue an update when the water proves to be safe, which is normally after 48 hours.