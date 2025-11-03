Bojangles returns to Tampa Bay area after 25 years

The Brief The newest Bojangles in Pinellas Park opens on Tuesday morning. You can find it off US-19 in the old Burger King location. A second restaurant is expected to open in Lutz by the end of the year.



A famous chicken restaurant is returning to the Tampa Bay area after 25 years.

The newest Bojangles in Pinellas Park opens on Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m.

The restaurant chain based in North Carolina is known for its fried chicken and biscuits.

What they're saying:

Allyson Campbell, Senior Director of marketing with bojangles, says that the people in this area are the reason for the return after several decades.

"The fans and the consumers here in this market kept telling us, you need to come back to this market, so we listened and that's why we're here today," Campbell said.

You can find it off US-19 in the old Burger King location.

FOX 13 got a sneak peek of the restaurant on Monday.

READ: Clearwater leaders say city has ‘urban renaissance’ feel with downtown construction projects starting

What's next:

The Pinellas Park location will not be the only one in the area though.

A second restaurant is expected to open in Lutz by the end of the year.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube