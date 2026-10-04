Clearwater woman accused of hitting boyfriend with laptop during argument: CPD

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The Brief A 57-year-old woman was arrested after Clearwater police say she knocked her boyfriend unconscious with a laptop during an argument over alleged cheating. The victim was recording the dispute when he was hit, and he later caught the woman trying to delete the video evidence from his phone. Christianne Stephens faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and false imprisonment, according to police.



A Clearwater woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend in the head with a laptop during an argument over alleged cheating, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer a large cut to his head, according to a Clearwater Police Department arrest affidavit.

Clearwater laptop attack arrest

What we know:

According to the affidavit, Christianne Stephens, 57, and her boyfriend lived together and were arguing about alleged cheating when the dispute turned physical.

The affidavit says Stephens hit her boyfriend in the head with a laptop, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer a large cut to his head.

The victim told police he was recording the alleged battery while trying to leave the apartment. He said that after regaining consciousness, he saw Stephens trying to delete videos from his phone.

Domestic dispute

Dig deeper:

According to the affidavit, Stephens knew the victim had been recording the incident and told him he could not leave until he deleted the video evidence.

Police said Stephens physically blocked the victim’s path as he tried to leave the apartment, causing him to worry that he could not get out.

Stephens later admitted to police that she hit her boyfriend with the laptop, according to the affidavit. She told investigators she did not mean to hit him and said she was pushing the laptop toward him to get him to leave.

Stephens was arrested Saturday and faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, permanent disability or disfigurement; false imprisonment and tampering with a witness or victim, according to the CPD arrest affidavit.

Victim injury extent

What we don't know:

The extent of any additional head injury or permanent scarring was unknown at the time of the report, according to the affidavit.