Hernando Sheriff: Suspect dies in Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting

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The Brief Hernando County deputies shot and killed a suspect who opened fire on law enforcement after a domestic incident in Spring Hill Saturday night. The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Kevin Joe Monday, allegedly threatened a girl under 10 years old before fleeing. No deputies or bystanders were hurt during the shooting, and the involved deputies were placed on paid administrative leave.



A 59-year-old convicted felon died Saturday night after opening fire on Hernando County deputies responding to a domestic disturbance in Spring Hill, according to HCSO.

Deputies said the incident began around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a call along U.S. 19 in Spring Hill, just south of Applegate Drive.

HCSO said the call indicated that Kevin Joe Monday, 59, made violent threats toward a child under 10 years old. Deputies said Monday, a registered sex offender with a history of battery against law enforcement, left the home before deputies arrived.

As a convicted felon, Monday is legally barred from owning weapons. Investigators quickly issued probable cause for domestic assault and battery.

Spring Hill deputy shooting

Timeline:

Shortly before 8 p.m., a deputy spotted Monday's vehicle near Hunters Lake Road and Lori Drive. HCSO said Monday drove north on Lori Drive before stopping, getting out of his vehicle, and shooting directly into the patrol car.

The deputy avoided injury by leaning his seat back and reversing his patrol car, according to HCSO. Additional deputies quickly arrived as Monday shot randomly into the area, striking a nearby parked car's window. The sheriff's office said two deputies returned fire, hitting Monday. HCSO confirmed Monday was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernando police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether Monday suffered any self-inflicted gunshot wounds during the exchange of gunfire.

Per standard department policy, the two deputies who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. Officials confirmed there is no remaining threat to the public.