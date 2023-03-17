Bones found in Hudson believed to be of adult male; investigators ask for help to identify

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office hopes the public can help identify a man whose bones were discovered near U.S. 19 and Ideal Lane in Hudson March 13.

The remains were found in a wooded area. The cause of death was not yet known.

Investigators said the bones appear to be that of an adult male who had suffered two injuries, at some point. However, they said the injuries did not seem to be related to the person's death.

The first was a previously sustained fracture on the lower left leg. The other was a fracture on the left side of his head, near the eye.

Investigators said the injuries may have occurred earlier in the man's life.

The man's age was not known. There were some clothing items located near the remains: a collared shirt, Sean Jean brand jeans with a size 36 waist, Adidas brand shorts and plaid boxer shorts.

Investigators also found red, size 10.5 Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man whose remains were located is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-207-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.