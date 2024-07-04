Expand / Collapse search

'Boom by the Bay' celebration underway in Tampa ahead of fireworks display

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 4, 2024 6:07pm EDT
Tampa
A number of Fourth of July celebrations are getting underway in Tampa, including the annual Boom by the Bay.

TAMPA - Tampa's signature Fourth of July event, dubbed Boom by the Bay, is underway downtown.

Festivities are being held at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, complete with music, food trucks and an array of family-friendly activities.

It all builds up to Thursday night's fireworks display, set to begin at 9 p.m. Organizers tell FOX 13 the display will last about 15 minutes.

