Tampa gearing up for Boom by the Bay celebration

The mayor of Tampa and other city leaders are gearing up for the annual Boom by the Bay celebration on July 4.

"It is a signature event here in the City of Tampa," Mayor Jane Castor said of the annual event that began in 2019.

This year’s Boom by the Bay celebration is at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. It includes free concerts, the second annual pickleball tournament, and a fireworks show.

Castor joined Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Tampa Fire-Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp at a news conference Monday to discuss preparations that are already underway ahead of Thursday’s family-friendly event that is expected to draw large crowds.

"I have officers coming in on their days off. I have detectives adjusting their schedule," Bercaw said.

Another challenge will be ensuring that such a large crowd stays safe in the heat, the mayor admitted. Tripp said paramedics will be stationed around the area.

"We want you to make sure you seek some shade and make sure you get some help if you're not feeling well," Tripp said. "If you need any assistance, feel free to reach out to one of the paramedics, and they will definitely be able to get you help as soon as possible."

Tripp said there will be hydration stations set up around the city.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

2 to 7 p.m. - Pickleball Tournament , which is run by the Tampa Pickleball Crew ($55 per person to enter)

4 to 7 p.m. – Apple Pie Throwdown , featuring over a dozen participating vendors and small businesses competing for the best "apple-pie themed" dish. The public can purchase taste-testing tickets on site to sample entries ($2 per tasting or $15 for 10 tastings)

4:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Free Concerts , featuring Rock the Park acts. Bands include Fil Pates Bluegrass Band, GWAN MASSIVE, and Harber Whynn.

Beginning at dusk – Free fireworks display

THINGS YOU CAN BRING:

Lawn chairs Blankets Small coolers Outside food & non-alcoholic drinks

THINGS YOU CANNOT BRING:

Outside alcohol Outside fireworks, including sparklers Grilling Large umbrellas or tents

