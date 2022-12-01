Boston Bruins broadcaster mocks Patrick Maroon's weight, so the Big Rig donated to mental health charity

article

The Tampa Bay Lightning were on the road in Boston, where they lost the game, but fans are talking about the play-by-play by Jack Edwards.

The Boston Bruins broadcaster talked about Pat Maroon's weight during the first period of the game.

"Listed at 238 pounds," Edwards said of Maroon's weight. "That was day one of training camp. I got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now."

That wasn't the only statement. Edwards continued joking about Maroon's size.

"Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is, like, four hours without a meal," Edwards said. "Hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?"

Wednesday, the Big Rig finally responded on social media.

In the tweet, he said he made the donation in the name of Edwards and encouraged his followers to also donate.

In response, the Lightning Foundation also echoed Maroon's statement, adding that "words matter."

A few hours later, they sent another tweet, thanking fans for their generosity and they will be matching donations made by Lightning players.

Tampa Bay Thrives is a non-profit that helps people struggling with mental health and other issues. You can learn more about the organization here: www.tampabaythrives.org.

As of Thursday morning, Edwards has yet to respond.

Maroon has played more than 650 NHL games, scored 112 goals, and has 166 assists. He has won three Stanley Cups – in a row – with the St. Louis Blues and the Lightning.