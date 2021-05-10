Boston news crew finds stolen dog while covering story, suspect charged

A stolen dog is back with his owner and the suspected burglar is in custody thanks to a sharp-eyed news crew who solved the crime while covering the story.

Police said on May 7, a burglar broke into a parked vehicle on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The burglar stole a 13-month-old white German shorthaired pointer from the vehicle and walked the dog over the Boston University bridge into Boston.

The dog was later identified as "Titus."

Authorities tweeted photos of the suspected burglar.

According to 7News, a local news crew was covering the case later in the day and was filming in the neighborhood when they spotted Titus and a man. The man told the reporter the alleged theft was a misunderstanding, believing the dog needed to be walked after spotting him barking inside the vehicle, according to the media outlet.

Cambridge police later identified the man as 29-year-old Kyle Gariepy. He is charged with larceny and breaking and entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a felony. Authorities said he is out on bail.

Authorities said Titus was returned to his owner.

According to the American Kennel Club, an estimated 2 million dogs are stolen each year in the U.S. The organization urges dog owners to have their pets microchipped and make sure their contact information is up to date.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.