Boy getting off school bus hospitalized after being hit by car: Tampa police

An 8-year-old is recovering after being hit by a car while exiting a school bus on Friday, according to the Tampa Police Department. Investigators say that a school bus had deployed its stop signs when the driver of a black Lexus sedan tried passing the bus and struck the boy. It happened at the intersection of E Yukon St. and Greenwood Ave. just after 4:15 p.m.



The backstory:

Investigators say that a school bus had deployed its stop signs at the intersection of E Yukon St. and Greenwood Ave. when the driver of a black Lexus sedan tried passing the bus and struck the boy.

He was knocked to the ground and his head hit the pavement, but first responders say that his injuries are not life-threatening.

The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the Lexus stayed on scene and was cited for failing to stop for a school bus.

