Boy getting off school bus hospitalized after being hit by car: Tampa police
TAMPA - An 8-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car while getting off a school bus just after 4:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the Tampa Police Department.
The backstory:
Investigators say that a school bus had deployed its stop signs at the intersection of E Yukon St. and Greenwood Ave. when the driver of a black Lexus sedan tried passing the bus and struck the boy.
He was knocked to the ground and his head hit the pavement, but first responders say that his injuries are not life-threatening.
The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The driver of the Lexus stayed on scene and was cited for failing to stop for a school bus.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.