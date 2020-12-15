Boy on skateboard hit by pickup truck in Spring Hill

A 12-year-old was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck in Pasco County Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy was taken to the hospital, but was not specific about his condition.

It happened on Norvell Road, east of Ludlow Lane, just before 6:30 p.m. FHP said the boy was riding a skateboard in a driveway, but entered the roadway in front of an oncoming pickup truck.

The child had to be airlifted to the hospital.

