Brad Paisley concert, other events begin return to Bay Area

After the Sunset Music Festival brought thousands to the region during Memorial Day weekend, the Brad Paisley concert Friday night at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater kicks off the return of "big-name" concerts to the area.

The stadium’s policy is the CDC recommendation: all fans who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear face coverings.

A new study by United Talent Agency shows sporting events and live concerts are the mass events people are the most excited to return to. The study found 96% of people will, in fact, attend a live event in some way now that it’s safe for vaccinated people to do so.

Raymond James Stadium is hosting a career fair on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are looking for people to work during upcoming concerts and Bucs home games.

Eric Clapton will be at Amalie Arena on September 25.

