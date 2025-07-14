Bradenton boat fire closes portion of Riverwalk
BRADENTON, Fla. - A portion of Bradenton’s Riverwalk closed Monday afternoon due to a boat fire.
What we know:
The Brandeon Police Department and the Bradenton Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the Twin Dolphin Marina, which is adjacent to the Gren Bridge, around 1:30 p.m.
Few details have been released, but photos posted by the police department show flames shooting out of the roof of a boat as smoke billows into the sky.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
Another photo shows the charred top of the boat.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said when the Riverwalk will reopen.
It is also unclear what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Bradenton Police Department.