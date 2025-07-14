Expand / Collapse search

Bradenton boat fire closes portion of Riverwalk

By
Published  July 14, 2025 2:37pm EDT
Bradenton
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A boat fire has closed a portion of Bradenton’s Riverwalk.
    • The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
    • It is unclear what caused the fire or when the Riverwalk will reopen.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A portion of Bradenton’s Riverwalk closed Monday afternoon due to a boat fire. 

What we know:

The Brandeon Police Department and the Bradenton Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the Twin Dolphin Marina, which is adjacent to the Gren Bridge, around 1:30 p.m. 

Few details have been released, but photos posted by the police department show flames shooting out of the roof of a boat as smoke billows into the sky. 

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Another photo shows the charred top of the boat. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not said when the Riverwalk will reopen. 

It is also unclear what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Bradenton Police Department. 

BradentonFire