Bradenton boat fire closes portion of Riverwalk

The Brief A boat fire has closed a portion of Bradenton’s Riverwalk. The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. It is unclear what caused the fire or when the Riverwalk will reopen.



A portion of Bradenton’s Riverwalk closed Monday afternoon due to a boat fire.

What we know:

The Brandeon Police Department and the Bradenton Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the Twin Dolphin Marina, which is adjacent to the Gren Bridge, around 1:30 p.m.

Few details have been released, but photos posted by the police department show flames shooting out of the roof of a boat as smoke billows into the sky.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Another photo shows the charred top of the boat.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said when the Riverwalk will reopen.

It is also unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.