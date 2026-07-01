Bradenton holiday safety: Officials urge caution ahead of Fourth of July weekend

The Brief Manatee County Beach Patrol is prepping for massive Coquina Beach holiday crowds as the summer heat continues. Lifeguards urge visitors to stay hydrated, swim near guarded areas, and closely monitor the beach flag system. Safety officials recommend taking a group photo before unpacking to help first responders quickly identify anyone who gets lost.



Manatee County Beach Patrol officials are preparing for an influx of visitors at Coquina Beach ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

Holiday weekend crowd preparations

What we know:

Beach safety officials expect a significant surge in visitors starting Friday. Because many people have Friday and Saturday off, parking spots and prime beach areas are expected to fill up very early in the day.

"We are expecting it to amp up on Friday," said Capt. Marshall Greene of the Manatee County Beach Patrol. "A lot of people have Friday and Saturday off. We are expecting some big crowds. Get out here early, find a parking spot. It will get busy really early."

Staying safe in intense heat

Why you should care:

Extreme summer temperatures pose a high risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion for unprepared families. Lifeguards emphasize finding shade, applying sunscreen, and packing plenty of water.

"Stay safe, swim at a guarded beach," Greene said. "Make sure you stay hydrated is very important it does get hot out here on those days. Find some shade cover, bring out some sunscreen."

Lifeguard water rescue history

By the numbers:

About two weeks ago, the Manatee County Beach Patrol performed more than 136 rescues within a three-day span. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during those incidents.

Understanding ocean safety flags

What they're saying:

Swimmers are encouraged to evaluate their personal swimming abilities against the beach's flag warning system before entering the water.

"Coming out to the beach, needing to know your abilities and then being able to use the flag system, being able to weigh your skill set against our grading against the conditions out there is the best way that people coming out to the beach are going to feel the most comfortable and feel the safest coming out here," said Lt. Josh McCarthy with Manatee County Beach Patrol.

McCarthy added that beachgoers often play a critical role in spotting emergencies before lifeguards can reach them.

"When rescues happen, and they happen all over the beach," McCarthy said. "A lot of these times is a lot of the people on shore, next to them that are the first ones to notify the lifeguard to get some professionals in to help people in need."

Tips from visiting beachgoers

Local perspective:

Some visitors avoid the peak heat and traffic entirely by arriving early and leaving the beach before noon.

"Just relaxing, the beach itself, the white sand," said Jennifer Brennan, who is visiting from Wisconsin with her family.

Brennan explained how her family prepares for a full day under the sun. "We pack a cooler bag with water, lots of water. Other bag with soda, Gatorade. We come early, sunscreen, leave mid-day and spend the rest of the day bumming around."

Preventing lost child emergencies

What's next:

Officials suggest group photos as a vital safety measure before unpacking gear on the sand. Taking a quick picture ensures parents can provide an exact description of clothing and appearance to first responders if a child wanders off.