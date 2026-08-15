St. Pete grassroots group calls for more oversight of Flock camera network

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The Brief A new grassroots group is calling for more oversight of St. Petersburg's Flock camera network. DeFlock St. Pete members want more transparency about who can access the data and how it's used. St. Pete has 50 Flock cameras operating across the city.



A new grassroots group is pushing for more oversight of St. Petersburg's Flock camera network, saying residents should have a greater say in how the technology and the data it collects are used.

St. Petersburg camera network oversight

What we know:

The group, DeFlock St. Pete, formed amid growing concerns nationwide about license plate reader technology.

St. Petersburg has had Flock cameras since 2022, with 50 cameras currently operating across the city.

At a packed meeting Saturday at the Obama Main Library, residents questioned how the surveillance technology is monitored and who can access the information it collects.

Resident surveillance concerns grow

What they're saying:

Zach Schira, a member of DeFlock St. Pete, said surveillance technology needs safeguards. He said, "It's just a system ripe for abuse. And I think we need to either implement that oversight or get rid of these cameras."

Resident Sarah Michaud said she wants to better understand how the cameras are being used. "We're going to get more tech. It doesn't bother me. But for me, it's understanding the intentions behind them."

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway has defended the cameras, saying they have helped investigators solve crimes.

Concerns about Flock's technology have also grown following reports of law enforcement agencies using the system to track people for purposes beyond traditional criminal investigations.

A Haines City Police Officer was recently arrested for misusing the technology. Schira said, "An officer had literally used Flock 700 times to track his ex-wife."

Flock Safety privacy measures

The other side:

Flock Safety says data sharing is turned off by default. The company also announced on Thursday it is reducing its default data retention period from 30 days to seven days unless the new "Evidence Mode" feature is activated for an active investigation.

Community action on surveillance

What's next:

DeFlock St. Pete is urging residents to contact City Council members about establishing more oversight of the camera network. To learn more, click here.