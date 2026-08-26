Bradenton homicide: Woman found dead behind home identified
BRADENTON, Fla - A woman found dead behind a Bradenton home Monday afternoon has now been identified.
Bradenton homicide investigation
What we know:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Starr Lashua, 44. Her body was found in advanced stages of decomposition at around 2:15 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of 59th Avenue East.
RELATED: Suspicious death investigation underway after woman found dead: MCSO
Investigators said an autopsy determined Lashua died because of "homicidal violence."
Detectives with MCSO's homicide investigation unit have identified a person of interest and are actively working to develop charges in the case.
What we don't know:
MCSO has decided not to release any other details about how Lashua was killed due to investigative reasons. They said they'd release those details when appropriate.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Lashua's death is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or click here.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, who provided details in a press release.