Expand / Collapse search

Bradenton homicide: Woman found dead behind home identified

By
FOX 13 News
Bradenton
Published August 26, 2026 4:02 PM EDT
Published August 26, 2026 4:02 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Starr Lashua, 44, was found dead Monday afternoon behind a Bradenton home.
    • Authorities determined Lashua died from "homicidal violence" and identified a person of interest.
    • Deputies are holding back details on how Lashua died for investigative reasons.

BRADENTON, Fla - A woman found dead behind a Bradenton home Monday afternoon has now been identified. 

Bradenton homicide investigation

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Starr Lashua, 44. Her body was found in advanced stages of decomposition at around 2:15 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of 59th Avenue East. 

RELATED: Suspicious death investigation underway after woman found dead: MCSO

Investigators said an autopsy determined Lashua died because of "homicidal violence." 

Detectives with MCSO's homicide investigation unit have identified a person of interest and are actively working to develop charges in the case. 

What we don't know:

MCSO has decided not to release any other details about how Lashua was killed due to investigative reasons. They said they'd release those details when appropriate. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Lashua's death is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or click here

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, who provided details in a press release.

BradentonCrime and Public Safety