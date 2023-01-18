Young Bradenton suspects arrested for shooting BB guns at Manatee County school buses, deputies say

article

Two young suspects, ages 11 and 17, face charges after shooting BB guns at two Manatee County school buses, police said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday in the 800 block of 27th Street East in Bradenton. There were no reported injuries and no children were on the bus at the time.

Police said the first school bus was struck twice around 1:15 p.m. Two windows were damaged.

The bus was hit once around 4:40 p.m. and had "minor damage," according to a news release. Police didn't further specify.

Detectives determined the shots were fired from a home on 27th Street and identified the two juveniles as the suspects.

READ: Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach

They said parental consent was given for them to interview the suspects. They also found two rifle-style BB guns and a pistol-style BB gun.

Both are facing felony charges of shooting into a vessel.