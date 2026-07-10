Vintage medicine bottle turns into wartime explosive at Brooksville’s historic May-Stringer House

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The Brief Staffers at the May-Stringer House and Museum in Hernando County discovered a dangerous, crystalized explosive bottle inside a donation box. The Citrus County bomb squad is responding to safely detonate the hazardous medical artifact. Authorities confirmed that the historical item belongs to a deceased doctor and that the incident is non-criminal.



A routine morning at the historic May-Stringer House in Brooksville took a dangerous turn Friday when workers uncovered a century-old bottle of medicine that had transformed into a volatile explosive.

The discovery prompted a swift emergency response to secure the historic property and protect the public.

Hernando County bomb scare

What we know:

Staffers at the May-Stringer House and Museum called for help Friday morning after finding a glass pharmaceutical bottle from the late 1800s or early 1900s labeled as picric acid.

The fire department received the initial call around 8:05 a.m., and Hernando County sheriff's deputies were alerted at 8:40 a.m.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, the historical chemical called picric acid was originally used as an antiseptic, pain reliever, and burn treatment before officials realized it was toxic in the early 1900s. Over time, the liquid inside this specific bottle crystallized into a highly dangerous military-grade explosive.

"This particular bottle has crystallized, and when picric acid crystallizes, it becomes an explosive and it’s actually used in explosives for war and can be dangerous," Nienhuis explained.

A gloved hand holds the vintage glass pharmaceutical bottle containing crystalized picric acid discovered in a donation box. Image is courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tracked down the woman who donated the items Thursday night. She told investigators that her father was a doctor in another part of Florida who kept the bottle in his office cabinet before he died about four years ago.

Emergency crews cordoned off the area around the museum while waiting for specialists to arrive. The Citrus County bomb squad is currently traveling to the scene to safely dispose of the bottle.

"Unfortunately, this particular item is extremely dangerous and so it will be disposed of within the next couple of hours. It does not appear to be anything criminal," Nienhuis said.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Museum evacuation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact method the bomb squad will use to safely neutralize or destroy the glass bottle. It remains unclear when the cordoned-off streets surrounding the museum will reopen to regular traffic.