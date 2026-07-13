2 hospitalized after shooting at Clearwater sports bar: Police

The Brief Two men were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a downtown Clearwater sports bar early Monday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Emergency crews rushed both victims to separate regional medical centers for immediate treatment following the midnight shooting. Police have not released any more details about the victims' conditions or what led up to the shooting.



Clearwater police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Monday morning at a downtown sports bar.

Clearwater sports bar shooting

What we know:

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 45 Sports Bar and Lounge, located at 1409 Cleveland St.

Officers responded to the scene and found two men had been shot, CPD said.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One man was transported to Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, while the other was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any more details about the victims' conditions or what led up to the shooting.

Police investigation

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact CPD.