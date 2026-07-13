2 hospitalized after shooting at Clearwater sports bar: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Monday morning at a downtown sports bar.
Clearwater sports bar shooting
What we know:
According to the Clearwater Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 45 Sports Bar and Lounge, located at 1409 Cleveland St.
Officers responded to the scene and found two men had been shot, CPD said.
Both men were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One man was transported to Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, while the other was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, according to investigators.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any more details about the victims' conditions or what led up to the shooting.
Police investigation
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact CPD.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.