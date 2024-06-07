Bradenton man arrested after woman injured in gunfight while trying to collect her belongings: MCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man is in jail and a woman he had a domestic relationship with is recovering after shots rang out during an argument Thursday night in Bradenton.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a 33-year-old woman and two men went to the Sunny Shores Mobile Home Park on a golf cart shortly after 8 p.m. so the woman could collect her personal belongings from a residence.

Detectives say Armstrong had slapped the victim in the face earlier in the evening.

When the trio pulled up, investigators say she argued with Kevin Armstrong.

During the argument, deputies say Armstrong grabbed a shotgun and fired at the woman as she and her two companions tried to get away.

Investigators say Armstrong was shooting toward the woman when one of the men she was with grabbed a handgun from their parked golf cart and shot multiple rounds in Armstrong’s direction.

During this exchange of gunfire, deputies say the female was shot in the chest.

Kevin Armstrong mugshot courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

The victims quickly left the area and drove the golf cart with the injured woman to the intersection of 119th Street West and 45th Ave, W. in the Village of Cortez.

The woman was taken to Blake Hospital for treatment.

When deputies arrived at the shooting scene, they confronted Armstrong, who was hiding inside the home.

After giving verbal commands, Armstrong gave himself up and was taken into custody.

Armstrong has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter