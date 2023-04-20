Bradenton museum offers time capsule of ancient Florida

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in downtown Bradenton is one of the most exciting museums on Florida's gulf coast.

It features a planetarium, a manatee rehabilitation habitat, the mosaic backyard universe and showcases a variety of temporary exhibitions.

The Bishop Museum has a variety of amazing things on display, including a mastodon skeleton, a visual storage collection with more than 200,000 historical objects.

It also has an impressive planetarium that has a variety of shows and educational films.

"We're kind of a hidden gem here," said Michael Winters with the Bishop Museum. "This is an important place people be able to come visit and explore the past. We need to know what our past was in order to know where we're going in the future."