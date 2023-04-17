Bradenton police sergeant dies from cancer

article

The Bradenton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to a Facebook post by the agency on Monday morning, Bradenton Police Sergeant Lee Cosens died after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

The post states that Sgt. Cosens was a U.S. Army veteran and a valued member of the department for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective.

The agency says he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021.

READ: Armed barricaded suspect accused of setting home on fire before surrendering to Manatee County deputies

Sgt. Cosens also served on several specialty units, including the hostage negotiation team, the state emergency response team, and the marine unit.

Sergeant Lee Cosens courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

Sgt. Cosens leaves behind his wife, Amy, and two beautiful little girls, aged six and seven.

The Bradenton Police Department post read, "It goes without saying his untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family."

It went on to ask the community to keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Sgt. Cosens leaves behind his wife, Amy, and two beautiful little girls, aged six and seven.