Bay Area non-profit hosts inclusive and enchanting 'Night with the Stars' prom for people with disabilities

A special prom in Bradenton gave hundreds of people with disabilities the chance to shine.

The "Night with the Stars" prom puts those with disabilities and their caregivers in the spotlight, celebrating them and their achievements.

"They walk in the door with smiles on their faces. We complain if we break a fingernail, and they live with challenges every day of their life. But they are always smiling. If we could smile every day like them, what a wonderful world this would be," Mary Anne McDevitt, the president of Night with the Stars Prom explained.

Woodland Community Church was filled with cheers, dancing, and good times as they celebrated a "Night at the 50s".

Participants walked in on a red carpet with crowns and tiaras while volunteers cheered for them.

"It’s a prom that keeps them safe and it’s fun for them," McDevitt said. "A lot of them don’t go to their own prom because they don’t feel included or feel uncomfortable. This is a comfortable prom. A prom where they feel they belong."

"It means everything. The world. I didn’t go to my high school prom," Prom ambassador Ethan Balen added. "This is a big part of my life."

Volunteers made sure that suits and prom dresses, along with accessories, were available at no charge for guests at special try-on events. They also donate their time and talent by doing hair and makeup for the guests.

"This community loses so much. They lose so much. It’s one way to give them back a little something. It's important they feel like they really are special," McDevitt explained.

Organizers are looking for a new venue for next year’s event. The church has provided the venue for free for more than a decade, but the event has outgrown the available space. They are also looking for volunteers for next year’s prom.

"We have 140 volunteers this year and to be honest, it changes my high school kids’ lives the most," McDevitt said. "That’s the most special thing here besides guests who have the night of their lives."

