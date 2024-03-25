‘Nigh with the Stars Prom’ searching for volunteers for yearly prom

For years, Eddie Balen has danced the night away at ‘Night with the Stars Prom.’

"The prom to me is everything. It’s a major group activity, and it brings us close together and, if I can use the word, it makes us feel like family," he told FOX 13.

The non-profit hosts a free prom every April at Woodlawn Community Church off State Road 70 in Manatee County.

Residents of all abilities 16 years and older in Manatee and Sarasota counties are treated to live music, games, and a lot of dancing.

"I just be myself. I don’t try to mimic anything, just be myself and have a good time," said Eddie.

Eddie has been named the prom’s ambassador.

"I’m especially proud of him because he tries to help the new people understand what’s going on, and they develop a camaraderie between them," said Ed Balen.

His dad, Ed Balen, has seen the impact firsthand.

"They like glow when they come through the door. It’s incredible. You wish they could feel like that all the time." Said Ed.

It’s a night where connections and new friends are formed.

"They’re so excited to come in. The girls are like, ‘oh look at me, I’m so beautiful,’ and they are. And the guys come in looking so strong and in nice clothes and just very proud," said Mary Anne McDevitt.

This year Mary Anne McDevitt, the non-profit’s president, needs help from the community.

"Normally we have 160 volunteers; we are at 50. So, we are really in need of volunteers," she said.

Volunteers normally come from local high schools, but this year many of their own proms fall on the same night.

"Please, please go to the Night of the Stars Prom and join us. I know if you join us once you will want to join us again," she said.

Once this year’s prom on April 19th is finished, Mary Anne will begin a new task. She is searching for a new location for next year’s prom.

A place that could hold upwards of 600 attendees.

"Right now what I’m finding is a place that is only big enough to only house 300. How do you say to the other 300 that you can’t come? I just can’t do it," she said.

The prom continues to grow every year.

From its first prom with 98 guests to now more than 600 registered.

Making Mary Anne’s mission vital.

"I don’t have to worry about looking for joy anywhere else, they give me plenty of it," she said.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here. An online auction is also taking place to support the non-profit.