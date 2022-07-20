Bradenton teen, 15, accidentally shoots friend while playing with gun, deputies say

Manatee County deputies arrested a 15-year-old who accidentally shot his friend, they said. The victim is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 900 block of 14th Street East after receiving a report about the shooting. According to the sheriff's office, they were initially told by a witness that the victim, a 16-year-old, accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.

The victim was taken to Blake Hospital.

During the investigation, deputies said the victim's friend was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off and a bullet struck the 16-year-old.

The teen suspect was arrested and faces an attempted manslaughter charge. He was booked into Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.