Bradenton’s historic Shuffleboard Club at risk of losing property

The Brief Bradenton’s Shuffleboard Club has been open since 1923, and has around 150 members. The club hosts tournaments and showcases the region’s shuffleboard Hall of Fame. They are in danger of losing their club because the City of Bradenton is trying to redevelop their land for housing.



The City of Bradenton plans to redevelop the century-old Bradenton Shuffleboard Club.

The club opened in 1923 and has since become the second-largest shuffleboard center in the state next to St. Pete , with 37 courts.

Bradenton Shuffleboard Club.

"It's the next best piece of property to downtown Bradenton. We know that, and we understand that. But, we don't want it to stop here," said Club President Ron Nurnberger.

Dig deeper:

Nurnberger said the club currently has 150 members.

"We host about 15 tournaments a year and four or five state tournaments where people come from all over the state," Nurnberger said.

Its clubhouse showcases the region's Hall of Fame, with players from Venice to St. Pete.

Someone plays shuffleboard on a court at the Bradenton Shuffleboard Club.

There's also a corner with historic memorabilia paintings of the sport's beginnings in the United States.

"We put our heart into it. It's just like any club that somebody would belong to socially. When you belong to a social club, it becomes part of you, and we want it to continue," Nurnberger said.

What they're saying:

According to Nurnberger, the property’s location on Ballard Park Drive, right outside downtown Bradenton, is prime real estate.

"We met with the city administrator and the mayor twice in the last six weeks. They were very clear that they are not renewing the lease, and they would be taking the property back in the next few years and selling it for whatever need they have," Nurnberger said.

Someone plays shuffleboard on a court at Bradenton Shuffleboard Club.

He explained that the city may redevelop the property into low-income housing and retail space.

"It hurts. It really hurts when they called us in," Nurnberger said.

Big picture view:

He explained the club is three years into a five-year lease, believing they may have to close up shop in the next two to four years.

Someone plays shuffleboard on a court at Bradenton Shuffleboard Club.

"We were not surprised because we know business is business," Nurnberger said. "It's just the fact that we haven't seen a lot of direction for a replacement, and we know a facility like this is going to cost some money."

What's next:

On April 15 or May 6, Nurnberger and club members plan to introduce a presentation to Manatee County Commissioners in hopes of finding the club a new home before it's too late.

"We're doing petitions and getting signatures from all over the state, and I'm going to be presenting to the Manatee County Commissioners our needs and thoughts of how we can work together for a new facility somewhere in the county," Nurnberger said.

FOX 13 reached out to the City of Bradenton about the future redevelopment plans for the property but has not received a response.

The Source: FOX 13's Jennifer Kveglis collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: