Bradenton's last call for alcohol could soon happen earlier

A video from 2:14 in the morning showed hundreds pouring onto 12th Street West in downtown Bradenton. Officers with the Bradenton Police Department rushed to break up several fights.

"What’s significant about this case is it encompassed our entire police force," said Captain Brian Thiers.

Calls for help – including a battery, fire and harassment – went unanswered. The Bradenton Police Department said this isn’t the only time this happened. Another large crowd fighting, and even a shooting, happened after bar closing time in recent months.

"I have officers out there in harm’s way. They were outgunned, they were outnumbered," said Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

The City of Bradenton now requires bars and restaurants to apply for a special permit to serve alcohol after midnight. A new ordinance Bradenton City Council members are exploring would require establishments to stop the sale or consumption of alcohol at 2 a.m., half an hour earlier.

"Why would we want to stay open until 2:30 to encourage people to come down here because this is the only place for them to get their drink on," said Vice Mayor Marianne Barnebey.

Other council members agreed.

"This is not Bradenton. We never want to see this again," said Councilwoman Jayne Kocher.

The City of Bradenton said the change is to protect residents, visitors and law enforcement.

"It really changes very little. By and large, we have establishment owners very responsible and it is safe and secure for the most part with the exception of a couple of problematic incidents, but we want to make sure we have tools in the toolbox to ensure that we have a great reputation for coming to a fabulous place," said City Administrator Rob Perry.

Most bar owners have expressed a similar intent.

"We did not want an Ybor City and that was our exact terminology and here we are today," said James Miller, owner of Cork’s Cigar Bar.

If the ordinance passes, establishments will have 60 days to apply for the after-midnight permit.

The City will waive the $100 application fee for existing establishments.

A final reading with public comment will take place on Sept. 25.

