Brady the GOAT -- an actual goat -- needs a home

Move over, Tom Brady, there’s another GOAT in town. And this guy is the real thing. As in, an actual goat.

The SPCA of Tampa Bay is hoping someone will want to adopt ‘Brady,’ a goat that’s been in their care most of his young life. They shared video of Brady, complete with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

While the SPCA mostly helps dogs and cats find new homes, they do occasionally take in other animals in need. Aside from Brady, the agency currently has several rabbits, mice, guinea pigs, and even a few pot-bellied pigs who need homes.

None of them, though, seem to have the championship swagger that Brady claims – GOAT stands for Greatest of All Time, of course – although the adoptable mouse pair of ‘Barley’ and ‘Wheat’ suggests a different sort of pedigree.

Brady, a nearly 3-month-old black goat, can be yours for the SPCA adoption fee of $100. The adoption facility is in Largo.

LINK: For more information, visit spcatampabay.org/pocket-pets/