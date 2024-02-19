North Atlantic right whale spotted off Florida coast killed by boat strike

A critically endangered young right whale, spotted off the Space Coast, was hit and killed by a boat.

The young whale was recently seen near Melbourne Beach but was found dead off the coast of Georgia. The death is a big blow to beachgoers and scientists as the species teeters on the brink of extinction.

Spessard Holland South Beach Park was one of the last places the young right whale was seen alive, just past the surf line in early February.

"It was a confirmed blunt force trauma to the head, cracked skull," said Joel Cohen, who had just returned to the Space Coast after attending the whale’s necropsy.

After recovering the carcass, researchers discovered a boat strike was what claimed the young whale's life.

"We have to do something about vessel strikes, or this species is going to go extinct," said Cohen.

He’s a drone pilot with the Right Whale Sighting Network and took certified drone video when the calf was firstborn at the end of 2022. Since then, he was able to watch the whale grow up and spotted her again in South Brevard County, just days before her death.

"When we get a happy, charismatic animal flopping around, it’s good for the soul," he added.

Souls were quickly crushed when a one-year-old whale's carcass was seen floating off the coast in Georgia last week.

"It’s just devastating. It really just breaks my heart. It really breaks my heart," said Betty Gonzalez, who holds a special place in her heart for right whales.

Gonzalez also shared photos and videos of the right whale with FOX 35. She remembers seeing the newborn calf playing with her mom and dolphins just behind her beachfront home.

"It’s just crazy to know that there’s so many not making it, and I don’t want to lose them," the beachgoer added.

Boat strikes and entanglement in fishing gear are the leading cause of death for right whales. Right now, there are only 350 whales left and fewer than 70 reproductive females in the entire species worldwide.

If the species were to go extinct, it would devastate the overall ecosystem because Cohen says, "Most people have no idea how connected we humans are to whales."

He calls right whales "the nutrient pump or what’s called the gardeners of the ocean" because of how they feed and keep the ocean environment healthy.

With so few left, it’s critical to report right whale sightings, so the species has a chance at survival. The number you should call and keep on hand is 888-97-WHALE (94253). It’s crucial because that puts a notice out, so boaters can avoid the area, so the whale isn’t accidentally hit and killed by a boat.