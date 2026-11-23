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The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sued The Leapfrog Group, alleging the hospital-rating nonprofit misled patients with arbitrary grades. Hospitals declining Leapfrog's voluntary survey allegedly received the lowest possible scores on four safety measures without supporting data, according to the lawsuit. Patients at three South Florida hospitals reportedly refused surgeries or left against medical advice after reading the failing grades.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit in Seminole County against The Leapfrog Group and its President and CEO, Leah Binder, alleging the national hospital-rating nonprofit misled consumers by assigning the lowest possible safety scores to hospitals that declined its voluntary survey without any supporting data.

Florida hospital safety lawsuit

What we know:

Leapfrog publishes letter grades twice a year for roughly 190 Florida hospitals, telling consumers its Hospital Safety Grade "is the first tool patients should use to select a hospital." The nonprofit warns patients they are "twice as likely to die of a preventable problem at a ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ hospital," according to the complaint filed in the Circuit Court of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit.

Attorney General Uthmeier alleges Leapfrog violated the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and Florida’s Solicitation of Contributions Act by claiming its grades were peer-reviewed and expert-guided.

"The Leapfrog Group told Florida patients its hospital grades were peer-reviewed and backed by experts. That was a lie," Uthmeier said. "When hospitals declined to fill out its survey, Leapfrog handed them the worst scores in the country without a shred of data, and patients refused surgery because of it. Leapfrog and its CEO should expect to be held accountable."

Arbitrary scoring allegations exposed

The backstory:

According to the complaint, in 2024, facing falling survey participation and a projected revenue shortfall of about $540,000, Binder allegedly adopted a new scoring method starting with the Fall 2024 grades. Under this policy, hospitals skipping the survey received the lowest score any facility had recorded on four safety measures, while Leapfrog increased the weight of those measures from 24% to 31% of a hospital's overall grade, the complaint states.

At least seven Florida hospitals were graded this way, including one facility that dropped from a 100 out of 100 score on hand hygiene to a 15, according to the filing. Internal records cited in the lawsuit show a Leapfrog program manager wrote the organization was "arbitrarily assigning" points and that Binder "wanted us to make it sound like the expert panel approved it and the assigning of these points was legitimate."

Financial incentives and revenue

By the numbers:

Leapfrog generates its largest share of revenue by selling "accolade" licenses to hospitals for $6,700 to $29,900 annually, so facilities can advertise their grades, according to the lawsuit. While implementing the fall 2024 scoring changes, the lawsuit states that Binder reportedly asked the board committee that determines her pay to make organizational revenue a criterion for her bonus.

Following the scoring update, hospital survey participation jumped from 64% to 79%, the complaint notes. Accolade license sales subsequently reached a record of more than $4 million in fiscal year 2025, according to the lawsuit.

Impact on Florida patients

Local perspective:

Patients across Florida relied on Leapfrog's published grades when making critical medical decisions, according to the state's complaint. The lawsuit states, a patient at West Boca Medical Center with a compound finger fracture left against medical advice because his daughter "did not want their father to have surgery in West Boca Medical Center due to the Leapfrog reviews that they read online."

At Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, a patient refused heart surgery "because of the failing grade he had seen from Leapfrog," the lawsuit states. Meanwhile, a patient at Delray Medical Center told the hospital’s chief executive, "I am afraid that I am going to die at your hospital," despite Delray’s publicly reported outcomes being 16% better than the national average, according to the lawsuit.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the remaining four Florida hospitals affected by the scoring change.

Leapfrog response to lawsuit

What they're saying:

In a statement posted on its website in response to Uthmeier’s lawsuit, Leapfrog shared, "All Americans have a right to hear Leapfrog's independent views on how safe their hospitals are. After five hospitals sued Leapfrog hoping to extinguish its speech, the Florida attorney general has piggybacked atop those hospitals, repeating their allegations and now adding naked threats of government censorship. By doing so, the Florida attorney general is compounding the damage to First Amendment rights, but he is not deterring Leapfrog from its mission. We will continue standing up for our rights and protecting patient lives."

Legal penalties and restitution

What's next:

Uthmeier is asking the court to permanently bar Leapfrog and Binder from misrepresenting the data, sources, methods or expert approvals behind any hospital grade published to Florida consumers. The lawsuit also seeks to block the nonprofit from soliciting charitable contributions in Florida without a valid registration and demands corrective disclosures for consumers and data licensees.

Additionally, the state is requesting restitution and disgorgement for affected consumers, hospitals, insurers and donors, alongside attorney's fees and costs. The complaint asks the court to impose civil penalties of up to $10,000 per willful violation, or up to $15,000 per violation victimizing a senior citizen.