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The Brief A man and a woman died in a house fire on the 8300 block of Annwood Road on Monday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters said they put out the flames before sheriff's deputies arrived around 7:30 a.m. Detectives are investigating the scene and have not yet determined what sparked the deadly blaze.



A man and a woman died Monday morning after a fire broke out at a home on the 8300 block of Annwood Road, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deadly house fire

What we know:

Deputies responded to the reported fire on the 8300 block of Annwood Road at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters had already extinguished the flames before deputies arrived at the scene, authorities said.

First responders found an elderly man and elderly woman dead inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Ongoing detective fire investigation

What we don't know:

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials have not yet released the names or exact ages of the two victims, but they described the man and woman as being elderly.