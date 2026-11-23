The Brief A cold front moving into Florida Wednesday into Thursday will bring rain, potential thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures for the weekend. Stronger storms are possible across South Florida ahead of the front while variable clouds linger across the state. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s by the end of the week, with Friday highs expected in the upper 60s.



A midweek cold front will sweep across Florida starting Wednesday, bringing rounds of rain and isolated storms before ushering in cooler weekend temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Florida cold front

Timeline:

Variable clouds will continue streaming across the state leading up to the system's arrival, forecasters said.

The cold front is expected to push through Wednesday into Thursday, triggering rain and a few possible thunderstorms ahead of the boundary.

South Florida storm impacts

What we know:

Forecasters noted that South Florida faces the potential for stronger storms as the front moves through the region.

Colder air will settle in behind the system, dropping overnight lows into the 50s by the end of the week and keeping Friday's high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Weekend temperature details

What we don't know:

Exact rainfall totals and specific wind speeds associated with the strongest South Florida storms have not yet been detailed by forecasters.