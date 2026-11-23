Tampa weather: Rain and storms arrive Wednesday before Thanksgiving weekend cooldown
TAMPA, Fla. - A midweek cold front will sweep across Florida starting Wednesday, bringing rounds of rain and isolated storms before ushering in cooler weekend temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Florida cold front
Timeline:
Variable clouds will continue streaming across the state leading up to the system's arrival, forecasters said.
The cold front is expected to push through Wednesday into Thursday, triggering rain and a few possible thunderstorms ahead of the boundary.
South Florida storm impacts
What we know:
Forecasters noted that South Florida faces the potential for stronger storms as the front moves through the region.
Colder air will settle in behind the system, dropping overnight lows into the 50s by the end of the week and keeping Friday's high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Weekend temperature details
What we don't know:
Exact rainfall totals and specific wind speeds associated with the strongest South Florida storms have not yet been detailed by forecasters.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered fby FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who provided the extended forecast details for the state.