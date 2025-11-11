Brevard County criminal crack house demolished by SWAT team

The Brief It may take a bit of work, but getting a known drug home listed as a nuisance is a key part of ending its existence in the community. Homes that end up being the site of frequent arrests for drug activity get on the high intensity list for local law enforcement. That gives law enforcement probable cause to seek to seize and/or destroy the structure under the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.



In Brevard County, the same addresses kept showing up as the location of criminal activity, so Sheriff Wayne Ivey decided to take action.

A special unit was formed after deputies kept receiving numerous criminal activity and drug-related calls to the same addresses.

Brevard Nuisance Home

Timeline:

In October, that unit pursued the first property through the County condemnation and forfeiture process. It was taken down to the delight of the neighborhood, after neighbors became tired of repeated issues related to the criminal activity on the property.

This week, they targeted their second known drug home, and, this time, it was more of a "show-and-tell" for people operating similar structures.

Brevard Sheriff's Office demolition

On Monday, the Sheriff and his demolition crew brought out the SWAT Tactical vehicle complete with battering ram and an armored bulldozer with a claw attachment.

Brevard Sheriff's Office demolition

Both of those vehicles were utilized to crunch, crush and knock down this condemned structure.

Sheriff Ivey addressed how the location was a site for repeated calls for service for drug usage and other crimes.

He warned that similar "flop houses" would be subject to the same treatment in the county.

Brevard Sheriff's Office Demolition crew

READ: Florida woman rushing to get pizza arrested for driving 107 mph on US-19, deputies say

What you can do:

If you know of a repeatedly used drug house in Brevard County or any other Florida County, you can report it to the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (800) 423-TIPS (8477). They can also receive text data through the P3 Tips App after dialing #TIPS.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube