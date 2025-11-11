'I was just trying to get pizza': Holiday woman arrested for driving 107 mph on US-19, deputies say

Watch the FOX 13 player above for more coverage.

The Brief A last-minute rush for pizza landed a Holiday woman in jail Thursday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Yazmin Erazo, 21, was tracked at 107 mph in her Kia vehicle as she sped northbound on U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor, an area where the speed limit is 55 mph. A traffic stop was made and while being arrested, Erazo told deputies she was speeding to get to Little Ceasars before close.



Timeline:

Deputies say Yazmin Erazo, 21, was tracked at 107 mph in her Kia vehicle as she sped northbound on U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor, an area where the speed limit is posted at 55 mph.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A traffic stop was made and while being arrested, Erazo told deputies she was speeding to get to Little Ceasars before the store closed.

What's next:

Erazo faces a charge of dangerous excessive speeding. She has since bonded out of jail.

