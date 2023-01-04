Brian Laundrie's parents file motion to avoid adding family attorney as co-defendant to Gabby Petito lawsuit

The lawyer for Brian Laundrie's parents has responded to claims by Gabby Petito's parents – who allege that say their daughter may have been dead fewer than 72 hours before the Laundrie family lawyer learned the truth. Now, a move was made to avoid adding Steven Bertolino as a co-defendant in the lawsuit filed against the Laundries.

Gabby's parents filed the civil lawsuit against the Laundries, seeking $300,000 in damages for "pain and suffering, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of capacity for enjoyment of life experienced in the past and to be experienced in the future." Last month, the Petito family allege that Bertolino, who the Laundries hired to represent them last year, also knew Gabby was dead and the location of her remains, but did not help end the search.

In response, the lawyer now representing the Laundries – Matthew Luka – claims that Bertolino knew more about the Petito case than Chris and Roberta Laundrie. They said Bertolino should not be a co-defendant in the lawsuit because it invades attorney-client privilege.

"Pitting the Laundries and Mr. Bertolino as co-defendants undoubtedly creates a conflict because both have interest in defending themselves to the potential detriment of the other," the motion reads in part. "The Laundries should be able to defend this case without worrying whether their attorney will take an antagonistic position against them."

"The Plaintiffs must choose to either proceed against the Laundries or Mr. Bertolino because they cannot both be liable," the court document went on to say.

In court filings, Petito's family says the Laundries knew the location of Gabby's remains and withheld the information despite a nationwide, multi-agency search to find her. The Petito family now says they intend to prove that the Laundrie family lawyer was contacted on August 29, 2021, and was paid a retainer five days later, on Sept. 2.

The Petito family said that instead of Bertolino helping with the search for Gabby, he issued statements to the media, on behalf of the Laundrie family.

On September 14, Bertolino issued a statement saying, "It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family."

"For the Laundries and Steven Bertolino to express their "hope" that Gabrielle Petito was located and reunited with her family, at a time when they knew she had been murdered by Brian Laundrie was beyond outrageous," the Petito family's new court filing states.

The civil jury trial is scheduled in Sarasota County court in August 2023.