'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community

Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.

Gabby Petito's father and stepfather seek answers

Gabby Petito, who is originally from Long Island, has been missing for several weeks. Her dad, Joseph Petito, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday morning, becoming even more desperate in the search.