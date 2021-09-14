Attorney: Brian Laundrie 'on the run' since Tuesday; FBI continues search for Gabby Petito
Friday night, the family attorney for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old North Port man considered a "person of interest" in the disappearance of this fiance, Gabby Petito, said his client had been missing since Tuesday. Just after midnight Saturday, the family attorney for Gabrielle Petito says Brian is not missing, rather, he is on the run.
'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community
Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.
Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance and the developments in the case.
Moab murders not connected to missing Gabby Petito case, Utah sheriff now says
Utah investigators have determined that there is no connection between the horrific double murder of a newlywed couple found dead just outside Moab and the missing person case of Gabby Petito, who passed through the city with the fiancé who drove back to Florida without her.
Gabby Petito's dad linked to incident at Laundrie home evening before she was reported missing
Gabby Petito’s father was involved in a "public service" incident at her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s home nine days after he returned to Florida without her from a cross-country road trip, according to heavily redacted police reports.
Missing Gabby Petito: Expert defense attorney says she 'wouldn't be surprised if there's an arrest' of fiancé
Brian Laundrie’s attorney has only released a pair of statements that do not address the whereabouts of Gabby Petito.
Neighbors of Brian Laundrie join the call to end his silence in search for Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito is still missing and investigators have yet to compel Brian Laundrie or his parents to talk, but the calls for them to do so are growing even louder and some of their Florida neighbors have decided they won’t keep quiet so long as the Laundries stay silent.
Gabby Petito showed behavior of victim in Utah bodycam video, domestic violence counselor says
Victim advocates who watched the police body camera footage of Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, say there are lessons to be learned from both of their behaviors.
Gabby Petito: National Parks post calls for tips on missing 22-year-old
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks posted on Instagram that their rangers are working with law enforcement officials to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
Gabby Petito's family, North Port police chief express frustration with Brian Laundrie's silence
North Port police and Gabby Petito's family say her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who is being called a person of interest in her disappearance, continues to stay silent and is not cooperating in the investigation.
Gabby Petito body camera video reveals emotional encounter with boyfriend Brian Laundrie
Body camera video from police in Utah shows missing Florida woman Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, during an investigation into possible domestic violence. Officers did not file any charges against either of them, despite an earlier fight.
'We beg you to tell us': Attorney accuses Laundrie family of withholding Gabby Petito's location
Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of Brian Laundrie, know the location of Gabrielle Petito, who went missing while on a cross-country trip with Brian – according to Petito's parents and step-parents.
Gabby Petito case: Full Utah bodycam video
Full video from the Moab City Police Department in Utah shows officers investigating an incident between Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Utah police report shows possible mental health concerns, tension between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
The pictures Gabrielle Petito posted on Instagram on August 12th in Arches National Park in Utah show a couple in love. The police report made the same day shows a couple in turmoil.
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend named person of interest in her disappearance
Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has been named a person of interest in her disappearance and has not been cooperating in the investigation, according to North Port police. A national hotline has been setup for tips: 1-800-225-5324.
Gabby Petito's father and stepfather seek answers
Gabby Petito, who is originally from Long Island, has been missing for several weeks. Her dad, Joseph Petito, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday morning, becoming even more desperate in the search.
'How could you do this to Gabby?' Petito family lashes out against Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's family says her boyfriend's silence in the missing person's case is reprehensible.
Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers
A series of haunting songs appeared on Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.
Report: Utah police called to 'incident' involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie 2 weeks before missing report
It's been almost a month since the family of Gabrielle Petito last heard from her and now, they want her boyfriend to start talking. They say Brian Laundrie left Gabby all alone in the Grand Tetons during their cross-country adventure, but won't explain why he came back to North Port, Florida in her van.
Gabby Petito disappearance: Boyfriend 'refusing to tell Gabby's family where he last saw her'
Gabrielle Petito went missing during a road trip with her boyfriend. Over the weekend, her boyfriend and the van they were traveling in was found at his North Port family's home.