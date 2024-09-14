Brick's Smoked Meats brings the taste of Texas to Brandon

The taste of Texas is in Brandon at Brick's Smoked Meats.

"Bricks Smoked Meats is a smoked meat restaurant which started themed after Central Texas style barbecue," admitted director of operations Matt Goldstein. "What that means is we do our very simple rub salt and pepper."

And after that, the magic happens.

"We cook our meats slow and low, at very low heat, 200 degrees," he continued. "Some of our meats are cooked for 18 hours, like our signature brisket which is cooked overnight and rested in the morning before being served to our guests."

Like most BBQ houses, they also prepare ribs, pork, chicken, turkey and other items, and the menu is full of different mouthwatering options, from smoked chicken wings and jalapeño cheddar sausage to smoked meatloaf and pulled pork.

"What we do is a little bit different," said Goldstein. "We're not just a smoked meats restaurant, we also have some great culinary chops."

For those wanting something different from barbecue, they grill a filet of salmon or a fine steak for patrons.

They also serve up salads and other southwest fair to tempt the taste buds of the customers. Bricks also has all sorts of offerings for kids as well.

They say they want their customers to feel like family, and those families to feel well taken care of there.

"We want them to feel intense hospitality like they've never felt anywhere else," said Goldstein.

