Brightline announces 2023 goal for Disney Springs Station

The high-speed Brightline train could be stopping at Disney Springs sooner than expected.

Brightline stated in its November ridership report that they "anticipate commencing revenue service at the station at Disney Springs in the second half of 2023."

Theme park expert Matt Roseboom, the editor of Attractions Magazine, is used to watching big projects go up at Universal Orlando and Disney. He said that sounded like a tight turnaround.

"It's not just the station," he said, "it's the whole track and everything they've got to get in."

The Brightline report stated that the timeline was "subject to right of way acquisition, permitting, final design and engineering." Regardless, theme park expert TJ Muscaro, who writes for InsideTheMagic.net, said it should give a boost to the tourist district, which had been hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

"You have the Disney Springs resort area, which is outside third-party hotels," Muscaro explained, "you have that immediate connection to off-property, so in a way, it makes sense that it will not only service Disney World guests and Disney World itself, but also the outlying community."

Brightline stated that they expected the Disney Springs stop to significantly increase their ridership and revenue. They also said they didn’t expect that coronavirus safety measures would affect their construction timetable.

"I think it's gonna be helpful for Disney and the economy," Roseboom said, "just because it's going to bring more people. It's easier access straight to Disney World."

Brightline said that the stop would be a huge convenience to the millions of people each year heading from South Florida to the theme parks and vice-versa.

