Brooksville overnight house fire displaces 3 people, kills 2 pets: HCFR

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The Brief Three people safely escaped an early morning house fire in North Brooksville, though two pets were killed, Hernando County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and brought the blaze under control within about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported, according to HCFR. Officials say the fire was caused by an electrical issue, and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.



Three people safely escaped an early morning house fire in North Brooksville Monday, but two pets were killed, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a home in the 9000 block of Dan Lynn Street, where crews arrived to find large flames coming from the residence.

Officials say crews were able to quickly contain the fire within about 20 minutes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The three people inside the home got out safely before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported. Two pets in the home died as a result of the fire, officials said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents as they recover from the incident.