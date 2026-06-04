Man accidentally shoots himself in groin while shopping at Florida Walmart: SCSO

The Brief A shopper accidentally shot himself in the groin area Thursday morning. Authorities confirmed the gunfire was entirely accidental and no one else was in danger. The individual was injured while attempting to adjust a firearm hidden in his waistband.



A man adjusting a holstered gun in his waistband accidentally shot himself inside the Venice Walmart on Thursday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Venice Walmart shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to the retail store Thursday morning after receiving reports of gunfire. Surveillance video captured a man entering the building with a holstered gun tucked into the waistband of his shorts.

While the shopper was adjusting the weapon, deputies said the firearm discharged and struck him in the groin area.

Investigators confirmed the shooting was accidental and stated there was no threat to the public.

Walmart emergency response

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the current medical condition of the wounded shopper or if he was taken to an area hospital.

It is also unclear if the man will face legal charges regarding the discharge of the weapon inside the business.