Brooksville man killed in near head-on crash in Hernando County

The Brief A Brooksville man was killed in a nearly head-on crash on US 41 in Hernando County, according to troopers. The crash involved the Brooksville man's F-150 and a Dodge Ramp Pickup driven by a Weeki Wachee man. The Weeki Wachee man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Brooksville man was killed in a nearly head-on crash on US 41 in Hernando County, according to troopers.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 48-year-old Brooksville man, who was in an F-150, was heading northbound on US 41 when a Dodge Ram Pickup, driven by a 39-year-old Weeki Wachee man, was heading southbound on US 41.

READ: Motorcyclist clocked going 60 MPH over speed limit in Brooksville: HCSO

The F-150 drove off the road onto the outside shoulder for an unknown reason near Deer Run Road, according to officials. That's when the driver over-corrected back across the highway and hit the Ram Pickup nearly head-on.

Dig deeper:

FHP said the Weeki Wachee man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the Brooksville man died at the scene of the crash.