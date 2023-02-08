Brooksville shooting sends 2 to hospital; deputies search for suspect

article

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting occurred in Hernando County.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a report about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brooksville.

Authorities said the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene. As of early Wednesday, deputies were still trying to identify the individual.

Both victims – who were not publicly identified – were taken to nearby hospitals for their gunshot wounds. Deputies didn't provide their conditions.

No other information was immediately provided.