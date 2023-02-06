FHP: Tampa man killed in Hernando County hit-and-run; troopers search for suspect and vehicle

A Tampa man was trying to load a vehicle on a car hauler trailer in Spring Hill when he was struck by a passing SUV, troopers said, and died. Officials are searching for the driver, who fled from the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred Sunday around 7:21 p.m. on Mariner Boulevard near the Little Street intersection. Trooper said the car hauler trailer was parked on the sidewalk, adjacent to the street. The 30-year-old man was standing at the road's edge.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2017 or newer BMW SUV, was heading north in the outside lane when the collision occurred. The Florida Highway Patrol did not identify the pedestrian in their news release. No other details were immediately provided.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to call them by dialing: *347.