Brooksville shooting victim dies, suspect charged with second-degree murder

A 28-year-old man is dead, and a 22-year-old has been charged with his murder after a shooting at the 7-Eleven on South Broad Street in Brooksville early Labor Day morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Jonathan Mark Rentillo Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators said Rentillo and the victim were reportedly arguing before Rentillo opened fire.

The victim died at the hospital a short time later. He was not being identified due to Marcy's Law.

Investigators tracked down Rentillo at a nearby mobile home park and arrested him for carrying a concealed firearm without a license. They later charged him with second-degree murder.

Rentillo was detained at the Hernando County Detention Center and held on a no bond status.