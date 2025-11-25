Brush fire ignites near Sebring neighborhood: HCFR

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Highlands County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are battling a brush fire near Quail Avenue in Sebring Tuesday afternoon. According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the smoky blaze is approximately 12 acres, and no homes are in danger at this time. Crews are asking residents in nearby neighborhoods to avoid the area.



Highlands County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are battling a brush fire near Quail Avenue in Sebring Tuesday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Hillsborough County issues emergency burn ban

What we know:

According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the smoky blaze is approximately 12 acres, and no homes are in danger at this time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue

Crews are asking residents in nearby neighborhoods to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the flames is currently unknown.