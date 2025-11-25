Brush fire ignites near Sebring neighborhood: HCFR
SEBRING, Fla. - Highlands County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are battling a brush fire near Quail Avenue in Sebring Tuesday afternoon.
MORE NEWS: Hillsborough County issues emergency burn ban
What we know:
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the smoky blaze is approximately 12 acres, and no homes are in danger at this time.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue
Crews are asking residents in nearby neighborhoods to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
The cause of the flames is currently unknown.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Highlands County Fire Rescue.