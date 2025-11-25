Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire ignites near Sebring neighborhood: HCFR

By Joe Espy
Published  November 25, 2025 5:04pm EST
Sebring
    The Brief

      • Highlands County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are battling a brush fire near Quail Avenue in Sebring Tuesday afternoon.
      • According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the smoky blaze is approximately 12 acres, and no homes are in danger at this time.
      • Crews are asking residents in nearby neighborhoods to avoid the area.

    SEBRING, Fla. - Highlands County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are battling a brush fire near Quail Avenue in Sebring Tuesday afternoon.

    What we know:

    According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the smoky blaze is approximately 12 acres, and no homes are in danger at this time.

    Image 1 of 2

    Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue

    Crews are asking residents in nearby neighborhoods to avoid the area.

    What we don't know:

    The cause of the flames is currently unknown.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by Highlands County Fire Rescue.

