Brush fire in Mulberry, more than 1,000 acres impacted: PCFR

article

Firefighters are battling a fire on an estimated 1,200-1,500 acres of private property in Mulberry, according to officials.

Polk County Fire Rescue says they are responding to a brush fire with the help of Florida Forestry Service.

The fire is at 3095 Hwy 640, Mulberry, FL 33860, according to PCFR.

First responders say no structures are in danger and no one has been injured.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter